VFW Christmas Eve Celebration

One organization in Minot is opening its doors today for people who may not have any pre-Christmas plans.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars is hosting its annual Christmas Eve celebration. People can expect food, drinks and lots of laughter. One person said it’s just a fun time to get together with familiar faces.

“It means a lot because a lot of them struggle with different handicaps and different problems. Health, mental or whatever and it means a lot to them to be there to help them get through there struggle and stuff in life,” said Debora Ohlhauser, manager of the VFW.

Food and drinks and will be available to anyone who wants to stop by. The celebration is over at 6 p.m.