VFW Post 753 to host pulled pork dinner for deploying squadron

VFW Post 753 in Minot is hosting a dinner this weekend to show support for a squadron heading off to deployment.

Air National Guard 219 Security Forces squadron is heading to southwest Asia for six months.

The post commander says the VFW smoked about 90 pounds of pork and is expecting a big community turnout.

$10 will get you a plate of pulled pork, coleslaw and some chips.

“The proceeds will go towards supporting the families of the deployed members and sending care packages. Just taking care of our members. That’s what we like to do in the North Dakota Air National Guard,” said Trent Thomas

Dinner starts at 5:30 on Saturday at the VFW.

