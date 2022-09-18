WATFORD CITY, ND (KXNET) — On September 17, at around 11:00 P.M., the Watford City Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls of gunfire at the Inn at Hunters Run hotel on 6th Ave NE in Watford City.

The Watford City Police Department is currently following up on leads to positively identify the shooter and those involved in the situation. More information will be release in the near future.



The victim was transported to a Bismarck hospital due to his injuries and is in stable condition.

If you have any information in regards to this investigation to please contact the Watford City Police Department at 701-444-2400.



Officers believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Watford City Police say incident is not connected to the shooting that occurred earlier this week.