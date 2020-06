In this May 10, 2019 photo, grain bins belonging to Brett Adams are surrounded by flood waters, in Peru, Neb. Adams had thousands of acres under water, about 80 percent of his land, this year. The water split open his grain bins and submerged his parents’ house and other buildings when the levee protecting the farm broke. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

GRAFTON, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who died when he was buried in a grain bin in northeastern North Dakota.

Walsh County Sheriff Ron Jurgens says he was 50-year-old Thomas Shirek, of Park River.

Jurgens says Shirek was trying to break a crust that had developed in the bin when he became trapped Monday afternoon.

Four fire departments responded to the call south of Adams.

Shirek was pronounced dead at First Care Health Center in Park River.