Victim still in critical condition after weekend shooting in Minot

A 32-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Minot over the weekend. Lagregory Kollock is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man Saturday evening in the northwest part of the city.

When officers arrived they found the victim with two life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers say while they were helping the victim, Kollock returned to the scene and was arrested.

“Right now from what I know, the victim is still in critical condition. We don’t know what the result is going to be, but we will continue to monitor that and continue to tie up any leads that we have on the investigation itself,” said Chief John John Klug.

Chief Klug says it’s unclear why the shooting happened but it’s clear that there’s been a rise in violent crimes over the course of 2020.

Klug says they do not believe that this shooting was drug-related, but it does add to the list of growing crime in the city. He says their main priority is keeping people of the Magic City safe.

“A lot of troubling things that are going on. So we are just trying to figure out what is a different way we can approach some of these things, and we have had discussions and we have been trying to collaborate with different people in the community to see if there is something that we can do differently,” added Chief Klug.

Kollock is scheduled to make his initial appearance Tuesday.