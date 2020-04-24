Victims of Jefferson Mobile Home Park fire lost everything

Earlier this week, we told you about a fire that destroyed two trailer homes in Jefferson Mobile Home Park. We sat down with the family whose lives were turned upside down in just a matter of moments.

“That wind just all the more crazy and it just, ‘Woosh.’ Yeah,” said Wesley Hoff, uncle.

Seven minutes, that’s all it took for the place Hoff has called home for the last year to go up in flames. 

“Wind hadn’t picked up yet so we figured we’d try to some barbecuing or something and it just … I don’t know. It happened so fast, I don’t even know. Smoke was everywhere. We inhaled a lot, I know that. We tried to get everything under control, it didn’t work,” said Hoff.

His niece, Megan Jones, has owned it for the last three years.

“It’s very devastating. I mean, lost my cat, but I’m just glad everybody else in the house is completely safe,” Jones said.

“I’m sad that our cat died,” her daughter said.

The family said all they could do was just watch as the fire firefighters rushed to save their home.

“We sat and cried over there for a while. It was pretty much smoke and panic. It was horrible,” Hoff said.

On Thursday, they walked around the property to see just how much damage there is. The new front door, fridge and doorknobs Jones had just recently purchased and installed are completely destroyed. That may not seem like a lot to some people, but for this single mother…

“It definitely matters when people say the little things count, cause they really do,” Jones said.

But, it wasn’t all doom and gloom, as Hoff said he found one treasure hidden in the rubble.

“I did find the top of my swan. I got the bottom, it’s black and I’m soaking it. I figured I’d grab it,” Hoff said.

Jones was recently laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic and now she’s trying to navigate not only the pandemic but a crisis.

“Everybody handles things differently and it’s sad, but it may be a blessing. I don’t know,” Jones said.

Now, they’re working on picking up the pieces and trying to find a new place to call home.

The Minot Fire Department wants to remind people to clean up all combustibles, including weeds before you fire up the grill. And to grill at a safe distance between 15 and 20 feet from any structures.

