Victims’ Rights Remain Largely Unaffected as State Jails and Prisons Continue to Release Inmates

As inmates are released from our state prisons and jails, KX News also took a look at how this is affecting victims.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer says, as far as her office knows, any victims whose offenders have been released because of the state of emergency have been notified as they normally would.

Under Marsy’s Law, victims can sign up for automatic notifications anytime there is an update in their case or their offender is released from a state jail or prison. Victims can also provide contact information to their Victim-Witness Coordinator, and a law enforcement officer will contact them directly.

“The only thing we were potentially worried about is the courthouse is closed to the public and they’re only allowing in essential people for hearings. And so the court is actually setting up phone conferences for all of the hearings. That way, if victims want to be present for the hearing or want to address the court, they can call in and be part of that hearing yet,” Lawyer added.

Lawyer said her office has had cases during the pandemic already, where victims have invoked their rights under Marsy’s Law to be present during all hearings. The courts have been able to make this happen, virtually.

She says the state’s victims compensation program remains unchanged as well.