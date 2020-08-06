Victory Gardens at MRCC provides produce for kids summer program

Inmates are putting their time to good use. The Missouri River Correctional Center grew what’s called their Victory Garden. The Farm to School program is reaping the benefits.

Kids in the summer program got the shipment Thursday and got a lesson on how to prepare it. They even took home bags full of veggies for their families. MRCC has been donating their produce to local food pantries and community centers, including Heaven’s Helpers and Ministry on the Margins. The Community Resource Manager for MRCC says this collaboration is a great way to get locally grown food to families.

“I think it’s just a great way to connect everybody together in the community, especially now with COVID. And giving back, again with the prison system, the Department of Corrections making sure we’re staying connected with the community,” said Lori Girard, Community Resource Manager at MRCC.

For more information on the Farm to Families program, click here.