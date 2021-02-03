Video calls create a rise in cosmetic procedures says Bismarck physician

Many hours spent on Zoom video calls are leading some people to get cosmetic procedures.

New research published in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology reveals that a team of dermatologists has coined the phrase “Zoom Dysmorphia.”

A Bismarck physician says despite the “negative self-perception” these procedures aren’t necessarily a bad thing.

Dr. Denise McDonough, owner at Skin Reflections in Bismarck says Zoom Dysmorphia is real.

The mental disorder is common in those who are insecure about their appearance from excessive video calls.

However, when clients leave her office they’re happy; and to her, that’s all that matters.

Dr. McDonough says, “People are so happy. I get messages back from people all the time telling me that they’re just so happy with the effect and it actually makes them feel better. I think it helps with confidence.”

It is important to note that there are other ways to seek help for feelings of negative self-perception, like therapy and counseling.