Video Game Developer Responds to Joe Biden’s Negative Comments About Violent Video Games

FARGO, N.D.– Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden recently targeted video game developers during a meeting at the white house.

According to Business Insider, Biden called developers he met “little creeps” and “arrogant” who make games that teach people how to kill.

Biden has expressed his distaste for video games in the past, proposing an additional tax on violent media in 2013 that included video games.

We spoke to a video game developer right here in North Dakota who says he’s not impressed with how Biden is making people like him the enemy.

“Video games have a lot of negative light shown on them but let’s talk about why they’re good too and I feel like that’s the biggest argument as far as violent video games and what the health benefits attached to it and violent video games are always attached to kids playing them and it’s like well there’s your issue right there,” shared Replay Games Video Game Developer Cassidy Schnase.

Cassidy says there are plenty of benefits that come with playing these games.