Video game sales are up as families hunker down at home

While many businesses are struggling with sales right now…others are benefiting from people spending more time at home. Rock 30 Games has seen a rise in sales since the first case of COVID-19 in North Dakota.

Video games and consoles have been flying off the shelf, showing that people seem to be taking social distancing seriously. The general manager of the store says foot traffic has slowed down, but people are taking advantage of other shopping methods.

“We are also offering on our website, curbside pick up, which we are really encouraging our customers to utilize. Just to try and minimize that contact for other customers, the staff, and keeping the community as safe as we can,” said General Manager Chris Frank.

