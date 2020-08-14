Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Video Magic in Minot closes after 38 years

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A longtime fixture in Minot closed its doors on Friday.

Video Magic posted an image of their store sign on Facebook that says, “Store closed, thank you Minot for 30 years of memories”.

On July 27, Video Magic posted on Facebook it was closing on Aug. 31. The store ended up closing about two weeks early.

“The COVID-19 virus has disrupted the production of new movies which is crucial to our business,” the original Facebook post read.

The store was owned by the husband and wife team of Rick and Jan Bonebrake.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

NTSB Crash Report

YHF

Fire Cause

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/14

Severe storms exit with cooler daytime highs

FOMO 10/40

FURRY FRIDAY 8/14

NDC AUG 14

Census Concerns

Narcotics Task Force

Thursday, August 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/13

Velva ready for season

Legacy Soccer

Grapefruit Repellent

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/13

Overnight storms could bring severe weather

National Day Calendar Left Hand

Bryce Bennett

Scouts @ Food Pantry

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss