Video Magic in Minot closes after 38 years

A longtime fixture in Minot closed its doors on Friday.

Video Magic posted an image of their store sign on Facebook that says, “Store closed, thank you Minot for 30 years of memories”.

On July 27, Video Magic posted on Facebook it was closing on Aug. 31. The store ended up closing about two weeks early.

“The COVID-19 virus has disrupted the production of new movies which is crucial to our business,” the original Facebook post read.

The store was owned by the husband and wife team of Rick and Jan Bonebrake.