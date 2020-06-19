Vietnam Memorial Wall on display at Minot Air Museum

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Visitors at the Dakota Territory Air Museum now have the opportunity to pay their respects to Vietnam Vets.

The tri-state Vietnam Memorial Wall is on display and is a rendition of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

The wall represents lives lost from Minnesota and both North and South Dakota.

It was built by volunteers at the Fargo Air Museum in 2004 and has been moved around the region over the years.

One volunteer at the museum in Minot says it provides an opportunity for a powerful history lesson.

“We’re proud to show the next generations the sacrifices that were made during that time to procure and protect our freedoms. And we’re proud to have it here for the veterans to come and be able to spend some time, solitude and remember their friends that aren’t here,” Museum volunteer and pilot Warren Pietsch said.

The wall will be on display at the museum until Oct. 18.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19"

Crosby New Pool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby New Pool"

New Hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hours"

Grant Extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Extended"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/19"

Body found after search in Missouri River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body found after search in Missouri River"

Vehicle Submerged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicle Submerged"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/19"

Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's forecast: Partly cloudy with small storm chances"

Medora Musical

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medora Musical"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Pasta Local Peas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasta Local Peas"

Small Town Elections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Town Elections"

Mathern on Juneteenth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mathern on Juneteenth"

Juneteenth Celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth Celebration"

Thursday, June 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Governors Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Governors Baseball"

Health Now App

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Now App"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss