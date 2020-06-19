Vietnam Memorial Wall on display at Minot Air Museum

Visitors at the Dakota Territory Air Museum now have the opportunity to pay their respects to Vietnam Vets.

The tri-state Vietnam Memorial Wall is on display and is a rendition of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

The wall represents lives lost from Minnesota and both North and South Dakota.

It was built by volunteers at the Fargo Air Museum in 2004 and has been moved around the region over the years.

One volunteer at the museum in Minot says it provides an opportunity for a powerful history lesson.

“We’re proud to show the next generations the sacrifices that were made during that time to procure and protect our freedoms. And we’re proud to have it here for the veterans to come and be able to spend some time, solitude and remember their friends that aren’t here,” Museum volunteer and pilot Warren Pietsch said.

The wall will be on display at the museum until Oct. 18.