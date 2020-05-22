Vigil held to remember 18-year-old Michael Fenner

Friends, family, classmates, and more all gathered Thursday night at the Magic City Campus practice field to honor Michael Fenner.

We spoke to a handful of people who had only the best of things to say about him.

“Michael, we love you and we will never forget you and you’ll forever be in our thoughts,” said Nicholis Fenner, older brother.

Thursday night’s vigil was all about remembering a life taken too soon. We spoke with some of those who knew Michael Fenner the best, including his brother.

“Michael was a goofball, essentially. Just a really goofy laugh, all of his friends seemed to love him. I’ve gotten messages all day from tons of people who I’ve never met,” said Nicholis.

Others we spoke to say even though he only lived 18 years, his memory will live on forever.

I’m glad I was able to be Michael’s friend,” said Cole Rhein, friend and boss at Papa John’s.

“Great personality. Always made you laugh,” said Shane Johnson, friend, teammate.

Michael had an impact on so many, leaving a lasting impression on the soccer team he spent so many years on, and even at work.

“We called him ‘Iron Mike.’ Best goalie I ever had. So happy to know him. Our team chemistry was amazing,” Johnson said.

“He’d always stay late when I asked him to. It was raining one time and his back window broke, so me and him fixed his car using a box of green peppers that we had, and he kept driving through the night. Didn’t complain at all,” said Rhien.

He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten — today, tomorrow, and every day –and he will still get the graduation he’s worked so hard for. 

“We’re going to have this sign up and a few other signs in the back of my truck and we’ll have balloons on there and we’re going to honor Michael all the way through. He made it this far and he deserves to make it that far,” Nicholis said.

