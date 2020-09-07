Vincent United Methodist Church in Minot switches annual Bazaar to September due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has canceled many events across the state, but that’s not the case for one Minot church.

Every year for more than 50 years, Vincent United Methodist Church has been putting on a Bazaar in October.

The only difference for 2020, it’s now moved up to September 12th.

KX News spoke with one volunteer who says this choice was made just in case COVID numbers spike again.

To practice social distancing the event will be outside on the church lawn, and guests are encouraged to wear a mask.

“I think people look forward to our Bazaar every year I mean when we have it indoors they’re lined up at the doors because they know we have really good bakers and cookers at this church and so people are lined up to get the baked goods and the canned goods, but they also know we have good quality crafts.” Volunteer Jackie Slagle said.

Slagle says if weather isn’t cooperating then they will move it inside.