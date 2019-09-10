Violence in the workplace

In 2017, assaults resulted in 18,400 injuries and 458 fatalities, according to Injuryfacts.com.


Today, people from different organizations attended a seminar to help them know what to do in a crisis.

Over 40 people attended a free seminar geared towards preparing them for something that has been happening frequently–violence in the workplace.

“I would say on the prevention side, one of the basic things is you need to train your employees on the signs to look for of concern in other people,” says Don Moseman, instructor for the North Dakota Safety Council.

On average, 20 mass shootings happen every year and most shooters pick random victims. Once you recognize when you need to be concerned Moseman says you should have a plan in place.

“If it’s an employee, how do we get them help and what are we going to do with that employee while we’re getting them help. That all should be policies and procedures put in to place long before this becomes an issue.” says Moseman.

So what should you do if the threat is not an employee? The master instructor says it all starts on the outside.

“Unless you have, a retail environment, a convenience store, or Walmart, or a restaurant, someplace were people come in to buy a service or product. Any other type of business today should lock their doors.” he adds.

Also in attendance, airport operations manager, Deanna Stoddard. Every day, Minot International airport sees a lot of traffic. Not only does Stoddard have to keep her workers safe, but also travelers.

Stoddard says,”As the airport operations manager, I am responsible for implementing our airport security plan and our airport emergency plan, so we are always making sure that we are as safe and secure as possible.”

Even though she’s been to multiple safety training’s, she says she’s always learning something new, that she can take back and share.

“So those are some things I will be taking back in terms of behavior observation, and a site assessment or more drills and different things we can be doing on a routine basis,” says Deanna.

The North Dakota Safety Council says classes like this are not meant to scare anyone, but to train them so they have a better chance of surviving if something like this does happen.

