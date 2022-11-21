BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — The man arrested for abducting his two children from Virginia and making his way to North Dakota has now pleaded guilty.

Authorities say 36-year-old Timothy Truitt took his one-year-old daughter and two-year-old son from a Hampton, Virginia Walmart the week of October 17.

Then, later that week, law enforcement found him and arrested him in Burleigh County, N.D., which is over 1,700 miles from their home in Virginia.

Monday, Truitt pleaded guilty to Child Neglect-Parental care and False Information to Law Enforcement.

Authorities add that the children are safe and are home.