Virtual learning bill could signal the end to snow days in North Dakota

Snow days for students could be a thing of the past, with a bill to allow virtual learning to take the place of in-person learning when needed.

House Bill 1232 would allow students to meet school instruction requirements via online class if weather or another reason makes the building inaccessible.

A similar bill failed in 2019, but Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler says the pandemic has shown that virtual learning can be an effective tool when in-person learning isn’t possible. Baesler says the bill gives schools the flexibility to decide how much remote learning will be used, meaning snow days might not be entirely gone.

“It would allow a school district to create a policy. It would not insist that a school district eliminate snow days. I know those are pretty beloved among families, students and their parents and grandparents alike, but it would allow the school district the opportunity to make a decision,” Baesler said.

So far, the House and Senate unanimously passed separate versions of the bill, and it’s currently in conference committee to work out the differences.