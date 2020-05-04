Virtual Teacher Appreciation Week: Showing appreciation during COVID-19

Teacher Appreciation week looks a little different this year. Since schools are in online teaching mode, students can’t thank them in person.

To counter that, the Minot Public School Foundation has teamed up with Town & Country Credit Union to make it virtual.

Students can nominate their teachers to win one of 50, $20 gift cards donated by Town & Country Credit Union.

There are different themes for each day this week too.

One senior said it’s hard to pick just one favorite teacher.

“I’ll for sure tell them all like, ‘Thank you for teaching and like keeping up with everything and helping me through like the hard times, especially when I don’t get something, they explain it really well,” said Hannah Foss, senior Minot High.

