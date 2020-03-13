Virus concerns stop Easter Bunny photo program at Kirkwood Mall

Kirkwood Mall officials said today the seasonal Easter Bunny photo program will not be held this year due to coronavirus concerns.

“The health and well-being of the community we serve, our customers, employees and retail partners is our top priority,” mall representatives said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution and based on guidelines for public meetings and events from the CDC and other governmental agencies, we have made the decision to cancel or postpone all planned events, which includes our seasonal Easter Bunny photo program.”

Mall officials say they will continue to monitor the virus situation and resume their event schedule “as soon as it is appropriate.”

