Virus hospitalizations down to lowest total since Aug. 20

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus have fallen to its lowest total since Aug. 20. Sunday’s update by the North Dakota Department of Health shows 49 people who are being treated in medical facilities.

That’s down one from Saturday’s report. The state’s hospital tracker shows 38 staffed intensive care unit beds and 421 staffed inpatient beds available throughout North Dakota.

Officials are confirming 99 new COVID-19 cases out of 3,079 tests that were processed in the last day, a positivity rate of 3.7%.

A total of 96,817 people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were listed in Sunday’s report.