Virus killing doves in Bismarck area

A virus is killing some doves in the Bismarck-Mandan area. North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department says it has received “numerous” reports since December of dead and dying Eurasian collared dove.

That dove is a nonnative species that typically do not fly south for the winter. Officials have confirmed a virus is the cause.

Game and Fish officials are still working to document the extent of the disease outbreak in the area and whether it’s a problem in other parts of North Dakota. The virus also affects pigeons.