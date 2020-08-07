Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Virus spikes take North Dakota tribes ‘back to square one’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 18, 2014, file photo, North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis, right, speaks at North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D. Davis says the state’s tribes are “back to square one” after recent coronavirus outbreaks linked to July 4th events. The primary counties where the state’s five federally recognized tribes are located are all ranked in the top 20 for the number of virus cases per capita in the last two weeks. Davis says tribal leaders are taking the virus seriously and that he has warned the pandemic will probably last a long time. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis says the state’s tribes are “back to square one” after recent coronavirus outbreaks linked to July Fourth gatherings.

The primary counties where the state’s five federally recognized tribes are located are all ranked in the state’s top 20 for virus cases per capita in the last two weeks.

Davis says tribal leaders are taking the virus seriously and that he has warned the pandemic will probably last a long time.

Spirit Lake Nation Chairman Douglas Yankton, whose tribe has suffered an outbreak in recent weeks, says dealing with the virus has been “really challenging.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Polling Locations

Burleigh-Morton Task Force

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/7

Updating Addresses

Mortgage Rates

Blue Zones

GED Success

28 Tastes and Taps

Obesity Care

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/7

Explosion Search

GNC Closing

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/7

NDC: Purple Heart Day

Furry Friday: Meet Crow

Babe Ruth Baseball

Drought Monitor and Crops

Noodlezip Open

Thursday, August 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss