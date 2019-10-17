Visible house numbers could help first responders

MINOT — When tragedy strikes, every second matters.

That’s why first responders are suggesting you have one very small, but important detail intact.

Even though fire, police and ambulance services have GPS systems, they said they still rely on house numbers at times to get them to the correct location.

It’s important to have those numbers clearly visible whether it’s on a mailbox or on the house.

It’s even better if they’re brightly colored and in good condition. One chief paramedic said a situation like this could make all the difference when saving a life.

“Sometimes that’s the only way we know. Our landmarks too, because sometimes patients aren’t even at their house. They could be in the area. So if we’re using a house to try and navigate to where a patient is, we use those numbers a lot,” said Mumtaaz Allen, chief paramedic.

She wanted us to point out that if your numbers aren’t clearly visable or aren’t in the best shape, that doesn’t mean they won’t get to yo, but it could make things a little bit easier for them.

