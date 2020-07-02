Vision Zero: Highway fatalities down compared to this time last year

The state Highway Patrol says the 4th of July is the deadliest holiday on the roadways.

We spoke to a sergeant about North Dakota’s Vision Zero mission to have zero car crash deaths.

So far, the number of fatalities is down compared to this time last year. 34 this year and 45 last year.

But, there has been an increase in the number of people who died while not wearing their seatbelt– 70 percent of them. A stark contrast to the 47 percent who didn’t wear one in 2019.

“Encourage people obviously not to drink and drive, wear their seatbelts is the number one thing they can do to stay safe out there. I’d also recommend, once you get to your location, if you’re traveling, to get all of the supplies that you need: alcohol, beverages, food, all that, fireworks and just kind of stay where you’re at so you don’t go anywhere,” said Sgt. Brian Mehlhoff, ND Highway Patrol.

Last year, according to the NDHP website, there were 100 fatalities. Mehlhoff says the department will be fully staffed this weekend.

