Vision Zero: Keeping Our Roads Safe

WILLISTON — As families are hitting the roads, the North Dakota Department of Transportation has one big gift on their wish list: No fatal crashes.

For the first time in 15 years, the state could end the year with less than 100 fatalities on North Dakota roads.

The DOT alongside North Dakota Highway Patrol is using ‘Vision Zero’ as a way to promote safer driving. Advertisements, more law enforcement presence and even education courses from North Dakota’s DOT programs like ‘Sign Warriors’ are part of the education plan to help lower the number of fatalities.

“Safety on the roadway is number one. This Vision Zero program by the North Dakota DOT and many other vested partners means that we all get home safe every night every one of us on the roadway,” said Dale Heglund, Director for North Dakota Local Technical Assistance Program.

