Vision Zero outreach coordinator for Ward County announced

It’s been just 19 days into the new year and there have been nine traffic-related deaths in North Dakota.

In efforts to lower driving fatalities, a Vision Zero Outreach Coordinator for the Ward County and surrounding area has been announced.

Kyle Patterson will travel to 12 counties within the region, speaking to and educating different groups about distracted and drunk driving.

He’ll work with local and county agencies as well as high schools.

“I’m really excited to get rolling on this. It’s a brand new position and I’m excited to work with everybody in the communities for this region in western North Dakota and definitely speaking to different groups. I’m excited to talk about what the mission is for Vision Zero,” said Patterson.

There are two other outreach coordinators in the state: one in Morton County and one in Grand Forks County.

