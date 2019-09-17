Visit Minot Magic Fund will help create a one-mission brand for Minot

Also discussed at tonight’s meeting, the Visit Minot Magic Fund agreement.

The marketing Director for the project says the $300,000 grant will help create a one-mission brand for Minot.

The nine-person committee chose Odney Advertising as the consultant to help create one single marketing strategy to promote the city. A spokesperson from Visit Minot says local organizations have been promoting Minot in different ways–and they’ve all been trying to say the same thing. So, this will make it one cohesive message.

“We get to talk about what is the brand going to look like? We can pull in the focus groups of the people that were part of the IEDC technical white team paper that talked about marketing and what the gaps were,” said Rianne Kuhn, marketing director, Visit Minot. “Now, we get to tackle those different initiatives.”

The committee is hoping to develop the one-brand plan by the end of February 2020.

