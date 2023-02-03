BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Join the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library for an afternoon of Hygge in the Missouri River Room.

According to a news release, Hygge is a Danish and Norwegian term for “a mood of coziness with feelings of wellness and contentment.”

The library is going to provide board games, coloring, a reading nook, crochet supplies (or bring your own), puzzles, and a hot chocolate bar.

You can visit the library on February 10, 11, or 12 from 1-4 p.m. for the free events. So bring some friends and enjoy a quiet Hygge afternoon