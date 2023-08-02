BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) —The parking lot at Touchmark on West Century will be full of cool vehicles during a car show.

According to a news release, the car show is happening on August 2 at Touchmark on West Century at 5 p.m.

The event is family-friendly and raises money for the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Along with the cars, there will be food truck vendors including Das Mountain, Chick-fil-A, FOMO 10/40 Creamery, Norm’s, Poppers Kettle Corn, and J&L Concessions.

If you want to display a vehicle, you can contact Grace Renner at (701) 323-7018. The first 50 who register are getting $10 for use at the food truck vendors.

“Families love this summertime event,” said Touchmark Life Enrichment and Wellness Director Grace Renner. “The cars, music, food, and warm evening combine for a super cool vibe, and what’s near and dear to our hearts is that the event raises funds for the Parkinson’s Foundation. Increasingly, more families are affected by Parkinson’s, and raising money for research and families affected by the disease is important.”

This neurodegenerative disease is the second most common after Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

“Alarmingly, North Dakota and Minnesota have the highest rates of Parkinson’s,” Renner added, “and this care show is one fun way that people can help.”