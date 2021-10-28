Visitation to the ND State Penitentiary remains suspended due to COVID-19

All in-person visitation and volunteer services at the North Dakota State Penitentiary remain suspended due to a number of COVID-19 cases at the faciility.

Visitations were initially suspended September 30 and have been reviewed several times based on the number of COVID cases being reported.

According to North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation data, as of October 26, there are 17 residents at the state penitentiary who have tested positive for COVID-19. The department wants to bring that number down considerably before allowing visitation again.

According to the data, there are no positive cases reported at the state’s five other facilities: The James River Correctional Center, Jamestown; the Missouri River Correctional Center, Bismarck; the Dakota Women’s Correctional Rehab Center, New England; the Youth Correctional Center, Mandan; and the Heart River Correctional Center, Mandan.