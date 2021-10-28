Visitation to the ND State Penitentiary remains suspended due to COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO

All in-person visitation and volunteer services at the North Dakota State Penitentiary remain suspended due to a number of COVID-19 cases at the faciility.

Visitations were initially suspended September 30 and have been reviewed several times based on the number of COVID cases being reported.

According to North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation data, as of October 26, there are 17 residents at the state penitentiary who have tested positive for COVID-19. The department wants to bring that number down considerably before allowing visitation again.

According to the data, there are no positive cases reported at the state’s five other facilities: The James River Correctional Center, Jamestown; the Missouri River Correctional Center, Bismarck; the Dakota Women’s Correctional Rehab Center, New England; the Youth Correctional Center, Mandan; and the Heart River Correctional Center, Mandan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories