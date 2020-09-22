Vitalant offering antibody testing with blood donation

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, North Dakotans have been forced to follow safety guidelines. One thing on people’s minds is if they were ever infected and had recovered from the virus. Now, people now have the chance to get those results…all while giving the gift of life.

The coronavirus has caused a shortage of supplies like hand sanitizer, masks and paper products.

But now there is another shortage on the rise.

“There is a critical shortage of blood. We have less than a two day supply of most of our blood types,” said Chief of Marketing for Vitalant, Cliff Numark.

Numark says they need help more than ever, and now the national blood bank is the first to be able to test for antibodies, another incentive to get people to give.

“So when someone has a successful blood donation we are testing it for antibodies and then we will let the donors know whether that will test positive or negative,” said Numark.

So what does it mean exactly if you do test positive for the antibodies?

“What you are detecting are proteins that are produced by the body in response to a previous infection and so what that implies, is that you have developed an immune response to that,” said Dr. Carl Kirk.

As people recover from COVID-19, they can donate convalescent plasma containing antibodies to potentially help others fight the disease. That can include those who were asymptomatic and did not know they had the virus.

Dr. Kirk says doctors are still studying antibodies to see if people who previously tested positive can’t get the virus in the future.

Those who donate will be able to check their COVID-19 antibodies results about two weeks after donating.