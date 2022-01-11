Vitalant warns of national blood shortage

Vitalant, an organization that provides blood services, has announced a first-ever national blood shortage.

The average donation needed nationally is 5,300 a day, but as of last month, the organization is down by 4,500 donors.

The organization strives to have four-day supplies of various blood types, but lately, there’s only been two days’ worth of inventory because of a decline in donors rolling up their sleeves.

The most used types of blood are O negative and O positive.

“For people who use it on a regular basis, it’s a very critical situation, and health care procedures could be delayed because we don’t have the blood supply needed,” Communications Manager Tori Robbins said.

