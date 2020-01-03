Vocational Training Trending in North Dakota Schools

Last month, KX News spoke with the Technical Studies Chair at Dickinson State. He told us just a couple of generations ago, there was a push to prepare all kids for college, and most students no longer looked at the trades as an option.

Now, North Dakota high schools are working to swing that pendulum back to the center, offering more and more vocational training courses.

In Flasher, this has been the focus of recent donations.

Randy Schafer started teaching at Flasher High School 10 years ago. He started the welding program and now leads the Tech Education Department.

We asked Schafer if he believes we’re moving toward more vocational training in North Dakota overall.

He responded, “Well if we aren’t, we should be. I believe we are. It’s very important, and I think a lot of the right people are getting involved with it.”

In reference to the woods program he was teaching, Schafer added, “I went to school here and I took it when I was in school and that was 30 something years ago.”

The whole facility is brand new, including the building and much of the equipment inside.

“You go into any kind of construction, they’ll be using every one of these,” Schafer said, pointing to the new tools.

In a town of about 200 people, one school is home to the elementary, middle and high school students, and renovations like this only come around every so often.

“It makes a world of difference because now we can give them real-world problems and they can try and solve them. Before we were saying, ‘If you have to do this, this is what you would do’, but you couldn’t let them do it,” Schafer shared.

Flasher also started offering Agriculture Tech classes in the last five years. The students we visited with are in the ‘ag processing’ class or food science.

“Students are learning everything from farm to fork,” explained Agricultural Education Teacher Macey Kleinjan.

But, students can take a different class all four years. Their facility is entirely new as well.

“The students who were in this class last year actually worked to build all these cabinets. They did all the cabinets, the tables and the wood tables behind me,” shared Kleinjan, pointing out all of their work.

Sophomore Landrie Schmidt added, “In the old school I was in the ag class, and we didn’t do many hands-on activities because we didn’t have the resources to do it.”

Kleinjan said it’s more crucial now than ever to get students interested in agriculture.

“The national average age for farmers is getting older and older. We’re seeing fewer young farmers entering the industry, and as those farmers get older and older, there needs to be someone to replace them,” she said.

Schafer said going back to tech training is the future.

He explained, “It’s happening all over, it’s happening a lot and it’s a good thing.”

Kleinjan said it was community support that made this all possible.

Schafer said even if these kids decide to take a different career path, later on, these skills can be a life long hobby.