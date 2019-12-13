Volkswagen Settlement May Pay for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure in North Dakota

Back in 2016, Volkswagen was found guilty of violating the Clean Air Act, by cheating emission standards in close to 600,000 vehicles they sold.

3,100 of those vehicles were in North Dakota. The state was handed $8.1 million as a part of a nationwide Environmental Mitigation Trust to make up for those over 3,000 vehicles.

15 percent of that 8.1 million, or about $1.25 million, will fund infrastructure for electric cars in the state.

Several lawmakers spent the morning discussing if this is a good use of federal funds.

Angela Seligman represented the Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, the organization appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum in early 2017, to handle the settlement money. However, the department is taking applications from public and private entities to determine where the money goes.

In regards to the 15 percent allotted for Zero Emission Vehicle Equipment, or ZEV, the Department has received several applications and is proposing setting up 11 charging stations across the state.

“We went to a lot of meetings where people were discussing electric vehicles before we went out with this application period because we did want to hear from people that own electric vehicles and are interested in improving the infrastructure. And that’s a lot of what we heard is that people really want more charging stations, and more fast-charging stations across the state, so they can feel comfortable driving across North Dakota,” Seligman shared.

The state currently has 22 public charging stations. Linda Sitz with the North Dakota Department of Transportation said that’s low compared to other states. For example, Oklahoma has 217 stations.

The DOT has also applied to set up charging stations at their district offices, and some electric vehicles.

“Because it’s something that’s going to be a part of our future,” explained Sitz, the Strategic Innovations Manager for the Department of Transportation.

You may not see many electric cars along North Dakota roads, but that number is on the rise. The DOT said there are 150 registered electric vehicles in the state this year, up from about 140 last year.

For those that use electric cars, charging stations are crucial for North Dakotans and for tourists.

“It’s a safety issue. You’re going to be concerned about traveling around the state if you don’t know where the charging stations are,” Sitz added.

As a part of Senate Bill 2061, the legislature adopted the electric vehicle infrastructure interim study they’re discussing today in the Agriculture and Transportation Committee.

Lawmakers were most concerned about the cost of maintaining electric vehicles and infrastructure versus traditional, combustible engine vehicles.

Sitz said they are comparable.

She explained, “You know, there’s a voice. It’s not just the Tesla drivers, but it’s everybody else who has electric vehicles of any type. They just want to make sure they can get across the state.”

The Department of Environmental Quality has 10 years to spend the settlement money.

They budgeted 2.7 million for this year out of the 8.1 million, which would include the new charging stations.

Applications are closed for this year but will re-open next fall.

Here’s a list of vehicles and infrastructure that qualify: