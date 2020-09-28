Volleyball: Bishop Ryan getting hot with come from behind wins

Bishop Ryan’s volleyball team is riding a hot streak as of late. The Lions are 4-1 in their last five games, and a few of those were come from behind wins.

Head Coach Nicholas Theis says he is pushing the girls to have more energy. Theis says the team has been playing with fire and competing every single play of each match.

“Anytime you have kind of those kids who never want to lose and just your chance of coming back or digging a hard ball or chasing something down goes up,” explains Head Coach Nicholas Theis. “So the more girls on the court that hate losing, the more likely you are to make a few saves and maybe swing points and momentum in your favor.”

“Coach Theis can’t be on the floor with us at all times. If one of us makes a mistake and you just stay down then we’re never going to win,” adds Middle Hitter Sydney Upton. “We have to get rid of it right away and move on to the next play so we can keep going and keep winning.”

The Lions travel to take on Des Lacs-Burlington on Tuesday.