Saturday was an important day for teams on all levels of volleyball, but it was Class B that featured multiple top ten teams in action.

In Minot, the No. 5 Dickinson Trinity Titans extended their win streak to five games with a 3-0 win over Bishop Ryan.

The No. 7 Rugby Panthers dropped a close contest against the No. 4 Langdon-Edmore-Munich Cardinals 3-2.

In class A, it was St. Mary’s who got a 3-0 sweep over Dickinson.