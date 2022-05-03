BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Rebuilding Together is on the hunt for volunteers to help with its Rebuilding Day on Friday, May 13.

The organization helps people in the Bismarck/Mandan area repair their homes who are either physically or financially unable to do so.

It’s been active in the state since 1997, and over that time, more then 6,500 volunteers have come together to help renovate over 175 local homes and non-profit sites.

There’s still time before their big Rebuilding Day this year, and the group is searching for volunteers who can help with home construction, carpet laying and meal sponsoring, among other things.

“We’re looking for more volunteers so we can go out and do more work and help more people in our community,” explained Lora Wilson, administrative assistant for the board of Rebuilding Together. “All the funds, all of the help goes right back into homeowners in Bismarck-Mandan. It’s good for beautification, too, and it’s just a nice thing to be a part of.”

Applications for volunteers are available online.