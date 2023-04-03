BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Volunteers woke up bright and early Monday morning to help out on a special project — creating birthday kits for the Abused Adult Resource Center in Bismarck.

“I was presented with an idea a while back and it took me a little while on how to present it to the seniors,” said BSC’s Project Service Coordinator, Lori Koth. “It’s a birthday baking kit for people in need.”

The original plan was to get enough donations to present 30 birthday kits — however, they surpassed that goal by more than a little bit.

“We had enough for 105,” explained Koth. “They kept donating and wanting to donate. So I said, ‘as long as you guys want to keep donating, I will find the product, and we will make as many as we can.'”

The Abused Adult Resource Center stopped by the senior center to pick up the birthday kits on Monday, April 3 — as well as to take pictures with the volunteers.

“It’s super awesome,” explained AARC’s Executive Director, Michelle Erickson, “Because we always have a lot of kids in our shelter. And we want them to feel as normal as possible.”

Being in a new environment — even if it’s only temporary — can be confusing and stressful for children. Something as small as a birthday cake can help bring some happiness and normalcy to their lives.

“For kids, it’s kind of scary sometimes to leave their homes and go to a shelter with a bunch of people they don’t know,” said Erickson.

The 105 birthday kits will be distributed at both of the Abused Adult Resource Shelters in Bismarck.