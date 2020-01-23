Volunteers for wreath collection needed

Last month over 4,000 wreaths were placed in cemeteries across North Dakota. Now the organization needs your help again.

Over 50 volunteers placed wreaths on the grave-sites of veterans in Minot for the annual Wreaths Across America project, and as important as it is for them to be placed out, one organizer said they need just as much help taking them up.

“Now with us having sections 12 and 16, giving us a little over a thousand wreaths, as well as the one on the gates and stuff like that, that takes some time,” said Richard Reuer.

Reuer is asking that volunteers meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Rose Hill Memorial Cemetery in Minot.

Wreaths will also be removed from the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Bismarck on Saturday at 10 a.m.