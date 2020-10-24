Volunteers in Minot prepare for annual December Wreaths Across America event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

More than a month ahead of the annual Wreaths Across America volunteers in the Minot community are pitching in.

The national event is a movement to honor all fallen soldiers by placing a Christmas wreath over their grave markers.

More than a dozen people showed up this morning to the Rosehill Memorial Park Cemetary, staging over 500-crosses, and 40 floral stands for wreaths to hang on.

The event isn’t until December, but one organizer says it’s better to get the ball rolling sooner, rather than later.

“We are in North Dakota and as of right now we are having issues putting the crosses in the ground and if we wait much longer they’re going to be much harder putting them in the ground so this is why we start getting them in early.” Commander of Minot Civil Air Patrol Jeremy Skalicky said.

Skalicky says on December 13th, they’ll hold a volunteer meeting at the courthouse in room 105 for those interested in helping out with the event on December 19th.

For more information call Richard Reuer at 701-441-1170.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 10-24-20

Robert One Minute 10-24

SandPro

charles hall closing

Legacy Volleyball

Bismarck Volleyball

Veterans Voices

Gov. Presser 10-23

Wild Calf

Fill the Boot

Friday, October 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Surrey Football

Sturgis Rally

Emergency Commission Meeting

Ministering During Pandemic

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23

Smoke Shop

Unemployment Overpay

Masks and Policing

Pope on Civil Union

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss