Volunteers in Minot prepare for annual December Wreaths Across America event

More than a month ahead of the annual Wreaths Across America volunteers in the Minot community are pitching in.

The national event is a movement to honor all fallen soldiers by placing a Christmas wreath over their grave markers.

More than a dozen people showed up this morning to the Rosehill Memorial Park Cemetary, staging over 500-crosses, and 40 floral stands for wreaths to hang on.

The event isn’t until December, but one organizer says it’s better to get the ball rolling sooner, rather than later.

“We are in North Dakota and as of right now we are having issues putting the crosses in the ground and if we wait much longer they’re going to be much harder putting them in the ground so this is why we start getting them in early.” Commander of Minot Civil Air Patrol Jeremy Skalicky said.

Skalicky says on December 13th, they’ll hold a volunteer meeting at the courthouse in room 105 for those interested in helping out with the event on December 19th.

For more information call Richard Reuer at 701-441-1170.