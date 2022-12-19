MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Wreaths Across America is a way for us to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day there is a wreath-laying ceremony all over the nation at veteran cemeteries.

In North Dakota however, because of the cold temperatures and winter storm, a ceremony was not held.

However, volunteers still came out in the sub-zero temperatures to lay wreaths on the headstones at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery just south of Mandan.

Wreaths Across America is a way to remember and teach the younger generation the sacrifices that were made in the name of freedom.

“Until you go out there and until you read each individual name and recognize that each of those names represents an individual that lived their life and served, the wars that they participated in and the sacrifices they made away from home, each of those headstones is an actual representation of an actual individual and sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy today,” said Lt. Col Kevin Iverson with the Civil Air Patrol.

Worcester Wreath Company started it all and began sending seven wreaths to every state, one for each branch of the military, and for POW/MIAs.

In 2006, with the help of the Civil Air Patrol and other civic organizations, over 150 locations around the country held wreath ceremonies.