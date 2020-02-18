Volunteers Make Blankets for Random Acts of Kindness Day

Rather than spending the day off from school at home, a group of kids are making blankets.

North Dakota State University Morton County Extension agents, along with young volunteers, are making the cozy items for those in need.

Plus, it’s Random Acts of Kindness Day, so the group thought it would be a nice way to honor the day and give back. The group is creating 25 blankets to give to Morton County Sheriffs and Morton County Social Services.

Ellie Bargnann hopes their project makes a difference in whoever receives one.

“It’s important to give back to the community for all they do for us and helping our community. It’s good to give back to them and help them succeed,” shares Bargnann.

This is the first time the Extension Service has come together to give back for Random Acts of Kindness Day and said they look forward to doing activities like these in the future.