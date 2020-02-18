Volunteers Make Blankets for Random Acts of Kindness Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rather than spending the day off from school at home, a group of kids are making blankets.

North Dakota State University Morton County Extension agents, along with young volunteers, are making the cozy items for those in need.

Plus, it’s Random Acts of Kindness Day, so the group thought it would be a nice way to honor the day and give back. The group is creating 25 blankets to give to Morton County Sheriffs and Morton County Social Services.

Ellie Bargnann hopes their project makes a difference in whoever receives one.

“It’s important to give back to the community for all they do for us and helping our community. It’s good to give back to them and help them succeed,” shares Bargnann.

This is the first time the Extension Service has come together to give back for Random Acts of Kindness Day and said they look forward to doing activities like these in the future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blankets"

Commercial Development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commercial Development"

Monday, February 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Vandalized Mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vandalized Mural"

Furnace Life Span

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furnace Life Span"

UMary Mike

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Mike"

Home Health Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Health Care"

Honor Flight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honor Flight"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17"

Culver's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Culver's"

Passenger Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passenger Increase"

Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sentenced"

Armstrong Running

Thumbnail for the video titled "Armstrong Running"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17"

DREAMBOX

Thumbnail for the video titled "DREAMBOX"

Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Seasonable temps before the big plunge"

Natl. Random Acts of Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Natl. Random Acts of Kindness Day"

College Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Wrestling"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge