MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — June 19th, also known as Juneteenth, marks the day African Americans were emancipated from slavery in Texas in 1865. It was two years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, and the military had to enter Texas to enforce their freedom.

Next month in Minot, there will be a two-day celebration for the holiday at Oak Park. The Minot Juneteenth celebration has been going on for five years and is hosted by the Minot African American Heritage Council.

“We are all one, but everyone needs to understand and remember what people have been through,” said Acacia Lodge Member, Gerald Osby. “Some things get swept under the rug. We don’t talk about things like that, especially touchy stuff. But this is something that’s touchy, it needs to be spoken upon. It needs to be celebrated. It needs to be brought to awareness to every community.”

The Juneteenth barbecue and party is open to people of all races, and organizers want it to be a fun and informative event. There will be food, games, a spades tournament, and a car show with a $25 entry fee. Trophies will be awarded to winners. Currently, organizers are searching for individuals who are willing to assist with event operations.

“We are looking for volunteers, and if you want to be a part of this, you can come out, help out,” said MAFB African American Heritage Council Member, Khenedye Fletcher. “We are open to everybody — race, wherever you come from, we want to include everybody in this event/”

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, and Monday, June 19. No end time has been set.