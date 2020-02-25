Volunteers needed for Special Olympics Tournament in Minot this weekend

North Dakota’s Special Olympics Basketball Tournament is in Minot this weekend, but, before it gets going, it needs your help.

The tournament director says volunteers are still needed. Announcers, referees, and scorers are just some of the positions that still need to be filled.

There are training sessions being offered this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 49 teams will be playing at Swain Hall, the MSU Dome, Bishop Ryan, and Jim Hill Middle School.

But, if you can’t volunteer, it’s still worth heading down there.

“If you got nothing else to do, our opening ceremony’s at 12:30. You really want to watch that because we have the police force, the fire department, sheriff’s department and National Guard, they escort the teams from the third floor of the dome down. And then after that, one of the athletes brings out the Olympic torch,” said Willie Ressler, tournament director.

