Volunteers needed Friday for Farmers to Family food distribution in Williston

A few volunteers are still needed for the Farmers to Family food distribution, a program that started to help families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Friday from 7 a.m. to noon at the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds in Williston, at least 10 volunteers will be needed to unload the truck and hand out food.

One organizer tells KX News any help is appreciated, especially because it’s for a great cause.

“It really helps out families in Williston that don’t have a way or a means to get that,” Caroline Rosenburg said.

