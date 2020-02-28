Volunteers off the court get ready for Special Olympics in Minot

The Special Olympics State basketball tournament kicked off on Friday and the community of Minot is pitching in.

A dozen volunteers were hard at work baking bread and cookies, and slicing ham for the games this weekend. They are making over 600 lunches for players and volunteers. One volunteer said it’s amazing to be able to help with such a special event.

“It’s wonderful to be able to volunteer, and that is what the Moose is all about. We are very community-oriented and we donate to many many causes,” said Sherry Trett, Moose Club manager.

The tournament kicked off earlier on Friday. Over 40 teams will compete this weekend in the Magic City.