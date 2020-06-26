Volunteers still needed for Companions for Children

Making a positive impact on someone’s life is something most of us hope to achieve, and one organization is making it easy for you to do that.

Companions for Children is a youth-mentoring program where adults mentor kids under 18.

There are two different ways to get involved– either through community-based mentoring where you do low to no-cost activities like going to the park or cooking, or school-based mentoring where you visit with the child at lunch, twice a month.

Earlier Friday, the non-profit held its second annual $5 BBQ lunch where all of the money raised goes back into the program.

We spoke to one first-time volunteer who shares why he decided to get involved.

“I like working with kids and I think it’s a positive way to impact younger children coming from the mentor perspective and seeing if you can have fun with the kid and have them kind of learn from you,” said Brett Tinnes, first-time volunteer.

Right now, they are in desperate need of male mentors– there are 12 boys on the wait list.

If you would like to volunteer, click here.