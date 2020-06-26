Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Volunteers still needed for Companions for Children

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Making a positive impact on someone’s life is something most of us hope to achieve, and one organization is making it easy for you to do that.

Companions for Children is a youth-mentoring program where adults mentor kids under 18.

There are two different ways to get involved– either through community-based mentoring where you do low to no-cost activities like going to the park or cooking, or school-based mentoring where you visit with the child at lunch, twice a month.

Earlier Friday, the non-profit held its second annual $5 BBQ lunch where all of the money raised goes back into the program. 

We spoke to one first-time volunteer who shares why he decided to get involved. 

“I like working with kids and I think it’s a positive way to impact younger children coming from the mentor perspective and seeing if you can have fun with the kid and have them kind of learn from you,” said Brett Tinnes, first-time volunteer.

Right now, they are in desperate need of male mentors– there are 12 boys on the wait list.

If you would like to volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bus Route Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Route Changes"

Good Neighbor Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Neighbor Project"

BSC Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Opening"

Masks vs. Shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masks vs. Shields"

New School

Thumbnail for the video titled "New School"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26"

Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday's Forecast: Sunny, dry & hot"

Furry Friends 6-26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends 6-26"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nurses Picketing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Picketing"

Archery Precision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Archery Precision"

Water Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Safety"

July 4 Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4 Concert"

Beet Lime Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Lime Update"

Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns"

Thursday, June 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Sabre Dogs Baseball"

Bismarck Representatives Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Representatives Baseball"

Dem-NPL candidate responds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dem-NPL candidate responds"

Minot PD Community Relationship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot PD Community Relationship"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss