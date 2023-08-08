MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Norsk Høstfest is scheduled for September 27-30, but volunteers are still needed.

According to a news release, volunteers will get free admission ($44 value) to the festival for each day they volunteer, a t-shirt, a Spicy Pie pizza coupon, snacks, and a great time.

If a person works more than one shift, they will get 20% off swag and a meal voucher.

Signing up right now will guarantee volunteers their desired shift(s).

Here are what volunteers are needed for:

Scan tickets.

Staff the information booth.

Help chefs in the Scandi Kitchen.

Help with move-in and decorating.

Sell tickets, souvenirs, and entertainers’ promotional items.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can visit this website to get more information, as well as choose your job and shift.

The Great Hall entertainers include the Million Dollar Quartet, Daniel O’Donnell, the Oak Ridge Boys, Terry Fator, Daughtry, and Brothers Osborne. Side stage entertainers include Molly B, Williams and Ree, the Koo Koo Kanga Roo group, and more entertainment to come.

You can buy tickets online.