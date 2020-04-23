Vote by mail reduces risk of spread of COVID-19 to high-risk volunteers

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

KX News is your local election headquarters and we have continuing coverage of how this June, the election will be all vote by mail for the first time.

We spoke to Secretary of State Al Jaeger who said the decision was made in early March.

He said the volunteers who run polling locations are considered high-risk for coronavirus and they were already reaching out to their county auditors to voice their concerns about volunteering this year. 

An advantage to voting by mail is eliminating contact and reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19.

But, there is also a disadvantage:

“People like the fact of going to the polls. It’s kind of a social event, people like the gathering, they like to see others at the polling location. So that’s something that hopefully this all will settle down so that the November election can be operated in a manner that we’re used to,” Jaeger said.

You should receive your application to request a ballot within the next two weeks. If you don’t, contact your county auditor so you can cast your vote in June.

